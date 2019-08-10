Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India completes 12 years

MUMBAI: Chak De! India is one of the best sports films in Bollywood. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of struggle of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a former Hockey player, who was tainted as someone who betrayed his country, to coach the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty to the nation.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men's national field-hockey team. The film won a number of awards. Now, as the film completed 12 years since the release, fans took to their social media handles to pour in love for the film and SRK.

Take a look below:

Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai ... sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai I-N-D-I-A



Celebrating Today

#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia

Which is one of the Finest movie in Bollywood History and Acting Level of @iamsrk is just Amazed us pic.twitter.com/kzj7JZfuM8 — (@soldier_arya) August 9, 2019

"Jo nahin ho sakta, wahi toh karna hai."



A movie that is awe-inspiring and yet triggers goosebumps, one of the most finely made films in the industry.#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/QyKuWmwFYK — (@Insane_Suraj) August 9, 2019

Celebrating#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia

An extraordinary film with a special message: Only together we are strong - not against each other but with each other...@iamsrk as Kabir Khan - with this film you showed us what a coach can do when he trains his team with passion... pic.twitter.com/NJUf7Y5apr — SRK Universe SWISS (@SRKUniverse_CH) August 9, 2019

You never win the silver you only lose the gold#ChakDeIndia #12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia @iamsrk — KOUSHIK RAJ LODH (@LodhKoushik) August 9, 2019

"What is not possible ... is what I want to do"#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/aLigxU2huN — ShahFan (@SRKRKnm) August 9, 2019

"I told you, to make a team you don't need strength ... you need intention." #Dialogue #12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/jMEhbJgvmX — ShahFan (@SRKRKnm) August 9, 2019

You'll never find an actor like him in this world.

The King of acting.

Just look at his eyes once.#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/2SpHcdMidD — Катарина (@SRK_katarina) August 9, 2019

#ChakDeIndia always gives me huge goosebumps and makes me emotional and teary eyed. #SRK gave literally one of the best performance in Bollywood and he LITERALLY DESERVED NATIONAL AWARD for this movie.



I could see this movie on infinite loop. #12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/WvhgziooWq — Sohom is Far From Home (@sohom_pramanick) August 9, 2019

Only @iamsrk can make you feel the pride and deep love for your country in such touching way and only with the powerful expression of his eyes. To the point that no matter if you are not Indian, you just will live the beauty of the feeling with him.#12YearsOfEpicChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/GfDoAxmVy8 — Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) August 9, 2019