Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India completes 12 years

10 Aug 2019 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: Chak De! India is one of the best sports films in Bollywood. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of struggle of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a former Hockey player, who was tainted as someone who betrayed his country, to coach the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty to the nation.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men's national field-hockey team. The film won a number of awards. Now, as the film completed 12 years since the release, fans took to their social media handles to pour in love for the film and SRK.

Take a look below:

