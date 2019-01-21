Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 will leave you with mixed-feelings, Rohit Shetty admires Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra's mother shares her happiness, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra's mother shares her happiness

Priyanka Chopra is extremely close to her mother, Madhu Chopra. The actress ensures to take her mom along with her at most of the events that she attends. Recently, Dr. Madhu Chopra shared a lovely picture with Priyanka on her social media handle.

She took to her Instagram account and wrote, 'Mother's joy.’

Taimur’s source of happiness

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, who recently turned two, has stepped out in the city to spread joy. Yesterday, while horse-riding near his residence, Tim was not in his elements and looked a bit grumpy.

To lighten up his mood, we think his parents gifted him a new toy- a guitar. And the result is what they expected: Tim back in his happy mood. A while ago, Taimur was papped with his papa Saifu, with a guitar in his hand.

Alia Bhatt's happy time with beau Ranbir Kapoor!

Browsing through the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has become a common task of entertainment portals and their fans. Since the day the lovebirds accepted their relationship, it has become a regular thing for us. So when we came across this particular picture of the two which was clicked in their flight to Mumbai recently, we couldn't stop but glare at Alia's glares.

Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3 will leave you with mixed-feelings

Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in Zero, a film that proved to be a dud at the box office, has finally returned to his hit franchise Don. According to a report in CineBlitz, Shah Rukh and Farhan Akhtar have received a go ahead for their much awaited and hyped franchise Don. The title for the third installment has reportedly been confirmed to be Don: The Final Chapter. The film is already in the pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year, maybe in the mid-year.

The first installment released in 2006 and became a huge hit followed by Don 2 which released in 2011 and starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The leading actress for the third installment is yet to be finalized, according to the report.

Together forever: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cutest couple that everyone is obsessing over. The two have never shied away from expressing their affection for each other on social media. After spending quality time together in Australia, Virat and Anushka are now in New Zealand. Virat and the Indian squad are gearing up for the New Zealand series, while Anushka is spending time with hubby.

Today, Anushka posted a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen working out in a gym. A few moments later, Virat also shared a photo where he can be seen sitting on a sofa in the same gym and smiling away.

Rohit Shetty admires Sara Ali Khan

Rohit Shetty is very happy after having delivered a blockbuster Simmba, which starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. While Sara has been on a roll and winning hearts with her confidence and charm, Rohit said to media, "When we did Aankh Marey, I already told her that we did not have a replacement of Karishma Kapoor, who was a great actor and at the same time managed the mass palette well. Doing Dil Toh Pagal Hai and all David Dhawan films too, and then came Kareena. Amongst the young lot, I think she (Sara) can fix that block; she can do a Kedarnath and also a Simmba.”