Shahid finds Babita Phogat an inspiration

Actor Shahid Kapoor has complimented Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and has called her an inspiration.



Babita had tweeted to Shahid saying: "Shahid Kapoor sir I read in newspaper anywhere ki aapki wish hai ki aap Babita Phogat ka role play kare. 'Dangal 2' se ye wish puri hogi aapki (Shahid Kapoor sir I read in a newspaper somewhere that you wish to play Babita Poghat... Your wish will come true with 'Dangal 2')," she wrote.



To this, the actor replied: "Haha that's so sweet of you Babita. You really are such an inspiration."



Babita and her sister Geeta Phogat's characters were brought to the silver screen in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal", which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.



Shahid, whose latest release is "Rangoon", will next be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical "Padmavati". The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

(Source: IANS)