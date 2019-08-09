News

Shahid has even aced hat-hair, says wife Mira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 12:43 PM

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has left a funny comment on a photograph of her actor-husband, who is currently enjoying a road trip in Switzerland along with his half brother Ishaan Kapoor.

The "Kabir Singh" star shared a photograph of himself, leaning on his bike and with a picturesque countryside backdrop. 

He captioned the image: "#Traveldiaries". 

Mira was quick to respond to it with a fire and heart-eyes emojis. She then tagged her sister and mentioned how her husband had aced even the hat-hair look. 

Mira wrote: "I know right. He's even aced hat-hair."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. The couple have two children Misha and Zain. 

Source: IANS

Tags > Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, Ishaan Kapoor, aced hat-hair, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend the screening of Zee 5's Barot...

Celebs attend the screening of Zee 5's Barot House
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
08 Aug 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fight between Gathbandhan co-stars Dhanak and Raghu
Fight between Gathbandhan co-stars Dhanak and... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days