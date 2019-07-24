Shahid Kapoor defends Kabir Singh by saying THIS

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial features the actor in the role of an arrogant man who becomes an alcoholic and drug-abusing surgeon after a heartbreak.

The movie was slammed by critics and many feminists for glorifying toxic masculinity. Shahid finally has a response. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid said, "The reason I didn't do an interview is because I felt everyone was very aggressive. And I didn't think it was healthy. I didn't want to come out attacking anybody. I didn't want to come out defending a film. I wanted to speak about a film like a film should be spoken about."

He added, "It's interesting to see people, who make weekend conversation over it, seem to feel so much more of a sense of ownership on the film than those people who actually spent a year making it.”

Shahid also said that his wife Mira Rajput was the first one to encourage him to take up this film. He added that she has been very supportive. Kabir Singh has amassed more than Rs 270 crores, despite being a non-holiday release and having an A certificate.