Shahid Kapoor gets spotted outside the gym in a fun mode

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his acting chops and dancing skills, earned much appreciation for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest release Kabir Singh, which was a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.



The actor was seen opposite Kiara Advani. The film was highly appreciated and did really well on the box office too. Especially, Shahid's performance in the film was also applauded by the audience as well as the critics. Despite having a hectic schedule, the actor keeps updating the fans by posting beautiful pictures with his kids and wife Mira on social media. Today, the actor got spotted post his gym session. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt with the same coloured lower and purple black sports shoes. Well, it looks like Shahid was in a full on mood to sweat it out.



Check out his pictures right here: