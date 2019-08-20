Shahid Kapoor’s Dingko Singh biopic not shelved

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his acting chops and dancing skills, earned much appreciation for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest release Kabir Singh, which was a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. The film was highly appreciated and did really well on the box office too. Now, his fans are waiting for his new project.

There have been reports that Shahid has pulled out of Raja Krishna Menon’s Dingko Singh biopic. The actor was buoyant about this project. Speaking about the same, Menon told SpotboyE.com that the Dingko Singh biopic is not shelved. When he was told about Shahid being pulled out, he said, “We are both committed to this movie. It’s not shelved, neither am I looking for any other actor. It’s just that we are on hold.”

Explaining the reason for delay, Menon said, “We were supposed to start in early 2019, but could not complete the script in all respects. This, in turn, delayed the project. Now, Shahid Kapoor has given a mega hit Kabir Singh and to be honest he wants to dwell a little deeper on which film he should take up next. But this does not mean that he is not doing the Dingko Singh biopic with me. I repeat, it’s not shelved. We shall go with it, but yes, not this year.”