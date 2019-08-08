News

Shahid Kapoor turns down KJo’s Dear Comrade remake citing THIS reason

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 01:24 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his acting chops and dancing skills, earned much appreciation for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, which was a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for his next project. Amidst this, there are reports that he turned down Karan Johar’s Dear Comrade remake.

Well, ever since, the filmmaker officially purchased the rights of Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda another film, Dear Comrade to adapt it in Hindi, many names of Bollywood actors started making headlines, but now it is being reported that the filmmaker has approached Shahid Kapoor to portray him once again on big screen. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid was approached for the film but the actor declined the offer citing the reason that he doesn’t want to do another Deverakonda remake. For those, who don’t know, Dear Comrade original has flopped. 

past seven days