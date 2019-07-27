News

Shahid, Mira add glamour to fashion gala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI:  After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion.

With the Vogue Wedding Show returning with its seventh edition, Shahid and Mira have been named as the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book.

The 'by invitation only' wedding exhibition will be held from August 2-4 in the city.

Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Shyamal & Bhumika are participating in the exhibition.

The event also offers invitees the opportunity to meet wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other specialists.

Source: IANS

Tags > Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vogue Wedding Book, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Shyamal, Bhumika,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their experience while shooting
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi Singh's weight loss journey
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days