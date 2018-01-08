Shahrukh Khan wishes to see daughter Suhana in a saree

It is not often that father Shah Rukh Khan speaks of his wish-list for his children on national television. So when he does, it has to be memorized and followed. On a special episode of TED Talks India Nayi Soch with the underlining thought of ‘Power to Women’, host Shah Rukh Khan has revealed his special wish for his daughter Suhana Khan who has been making news for her inherited charm and good looks.

Interacting with the Co-founder of 100 Saree Pact and Speaker on this episode, Anju Kadam, SRK spoke about the importance of saree in his romantic movies and the memory of his mother in the drape through her lifetime. A nostalgic SRK quickly cheered up and quipped, “Anju ji, will you please ask my daughter, Suhana to wear a saree and complete at least a 10 day pact?”

While Suhana may have been rarely spotted in ethnic wear, we sure know that she will look like one beautiful young woman in a saree!

Someone alert the paparazzi!