Actor Shakti Kapoor, who is playing a transgender character in his upcoming film Raktdhar, hopes the world becomes a better and equal place for them.



Raktdhar is about love, politics, revenge and the need of the hour to change the perspective towards transgenders living in Indian society.



Asked about the theme, Shakti said here: "I believe even small things can make change possible. Raktdhar isn't a big budget film but I am sure people will understand and accept the message that we are trying to give. I hope people will change their perspective and look at them (transgenders) equally."



Director Ajit Verma said that only if the film brings a positive change in the society's point of view towards transgenders will he consider it to be a success.



"Through this film, we are trying to break the centuries-old tradition that does not allow post-death rituals for transgenders. Transgenders, irrespective of their religion, are buried and not cremated.



"Transgenders have been deprived of their right to a dignified end and we are trying to make sure that this does not happen any longer. If we manage to make this difference in society, then we will believe 'Raktdhar' is a success."



Raktdhar revolves around a victimised transgender's death and how Shakti's character struggles to bring them justice. The film's cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Shahbaaz Khan, Ehsaan Khan, Deepshikha Nagpal, Manish Khanna, Jimmy Sharma and Sanchita Banerjee.



It is jointly produced by Dhananjay Dhawan Patil and Rajan Gupta under the banner Chitra Films and is scheduled to release on October 6.