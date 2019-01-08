News

Shakti Mohan to make her Bollywood debut with ABCD 3

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 07:17 PM

2019 has only begun and dancer-choreographer-mentor Shakti Mohan’s dream has already come true. Shakti will be making her Bollywood debut with none other than her real-life mentor Remo Dsouza’s dance-based film that stars ABCD 2 pair Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha was recently locked down; she replaced Katrina Kaif in the movie. As per some media reports, Shraddha stepped into Katrina’s shoes as the latter had to back out of the movie as her dates were clashing with Salman Khan’s period drama, Bharat.

For Shakti, acting was never her criteria. The winner of Dance India Dance season 2 confirmed the news to a leading publication and said that she cannot believe that the opportunity has finally come and that she cannot believe that she is getting the opportunity to work with Remo in a danced based film, and she is very happy and anxious to be a part of the movie.

She doesn’t know how she will act but she will like to try something new.

She further stated that this project is very close to her as it is a dance based film and the film is helmed by her mentor and teacher Remo Dsouza. She is very excited to rehearse with the entire cast.

After winning DID 2, Shakti went on to act in Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance. After her stint on the show ended, Shakti went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and has been one of the mentors on Star Plus' Dance Plus for four of its seasons.

