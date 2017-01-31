Hot Downloads

Sharad Kelkar lands negative role in 'Bhoomi'

31 Jan 2017
"Bhoomi" director Omung Kumar says he has roped in actor Sharad Kelkar for a negative role in the Sanjay Dutt starrer.

"Sharad has the ability to emote extremely well and he fits the character of the negative lead that I want in 'Bhoomi'. It is a great opportunity for Sharad to show his menacing side," Kumar said in a statement.

The film is a revenge drama, which marks Sanjay's return to filmdom after he completed his jail term.

"Bhoomi", which delves into a father-daughter relationship, will see Sanjay in the role of a father, while Aditi Rao Hydari will play his daughter.

Set to go on the floors from February in Agra, the project is produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. It is slated to release on August 4.

(Source: IANS)

