Sharad Kelkar in Sharib Hashmi starrer Darban; Other cast revealed

Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kelkar, has made his strong presence felt in Indian cinema last year with five back to back releases – excluding the two big projects XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Baahubali: The Conclusion, wherein he gave his voice to the male protagonists. In 2018, the former physical trainer will showcase his acting skills with some interesting films.



TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt about Kelkar’s upcoming Hindi movie and other details about the film. The talented thespian Sharib Hashmi, who got critical acclaim for his stint in 2014’s Filmistaan, is working with director Bipin Nadkarni. Nadkarni will be making his Hindi directorial debut with the film titled Darban. In the past, Nadkarni directed a National Award winning Marathi film Uttarayan.



If conjectures are to be believed, the main plot of the flick is based on a short story written by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore. Kelkar, 41, will essay a pivotal role in the storyline. The cast and crew have already shot major parts of the film. Only certain sketches are left to be shot.



Along with Sharad and Sharib, actress Rasika Dugal is also a part of the cast. She is paired opposite Sharib, as the female lead. The 33-year-old Dugal, who hails from Jharkhand, has been part of several soap operas and is best known for films like Kshay and Qissa. The actress has tasted the water of all the three mediums.



Indian TV and film actor Harsh Chhaya, best known for films like Fashion also has a prominent character in the film’s narrative. He has been part of numerous TV shows and films.

Furthermore, the beautiful and sultry Flora Saini is a part of the emotional drama. The actress, born as Asha Saini, has been part of the industry since 2001 and has predominantly worked in Tollywood and South Indian ci nema. Saini, 34, was last seen in 2017’s Begum Jaan which featured Vidya Balan and is currently entering Sony TV’s Mere Sai.



With such talented cast helmed by a talented captain, Darban seems to be an exciting picture worth watching. The movie is expected to release in 2018.



Sharad refused to comment anything about the film. On the other hand, we couldn’t get in touch with any of the other above mentioned names.