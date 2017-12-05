Hot Downloads

News

Shashi Kapoor wrapped in tricolour; gets a three-gun salute at his last rites

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 03:37 PM
05 Dec 2017 03:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor-filmmaker, Shashi Kapoor, who passed away yesterday, was wrapped in tricolour and was given a three-gun salute by the police for his last rites at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

The veteran matinee star, who breathed his last at 5:20 pm at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a period of hospitalisation, was cremated at a state funeral.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Supriya Pathak, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi among others were present at the cremation.

Son of Prithviraj Kapoor and younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with the 1961 film Dharmputra after working as a child artist.

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan - the third highest civilian honour  by the Government of India in 2011. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He was married to British actress Jennifer Kendal, who died in September 1984 and has a daughter, Sanjana Kapoor and two sons, Kunal and Karan Kapoor. 

