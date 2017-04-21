Hot Downloads

Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

When actors donned Positive & Negative avatar...

Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
21 Apr 2017 06:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit!
TV hunks who look DAPPER in suit! | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Shatrughan Sinha praises daughter Sonakshi for 'Noor'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2017 05:50 PM
21 Apr 2017 05:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha for her latest release "Noor". He says the movie makes him proud.

"'Noor' which not only sparkles but makes us proud too. What a great performance in a brilliantly directed film by Sunhil Sippy," Shatrughan tweeted on Friday.

The actor says Sonakshi is "ably supported" by actor-comedian Kanan Gill.

"'Noor' Sonakshi Sinha is ably supported by intense and convincing Kanan Gill, surprise package Purab Kohli and fully focused and believable," he further posted.

Shatrughan says he has given full marks to his daughter for her role in the film.

"Have rightly given full marks to Sonakshi Sinha for carrying this young, beautiful and most desirable film of the day, 'Noor' on her shoulders with her intelligent and intense handling of the role - making her a role model. God Bless," he said.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, "Noor" is based on Saba Imtiaz's novel "Karachi, You're Killing Me!". The film also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli.

Sonakshi has also been roped in for Abhay Chopra's remake of the 1969 murder mystery "Ittefaq" opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Tags > Shatrughan Sinha, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli, Noor, Sidharth Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top