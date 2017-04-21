Shatrughan Sinha praises daughter Sonakshi for 'Noor'

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha for her latest release "Noor". He says the movie makes him proud.

"'Noor' which not only sparkles but makes us proud too. What a great performance in a brilliantly directed film by Sunhil Sippy," Shatrughan tweeted on Friday.

The actor says Sonakshi is "ably supported" by actor-comedian Kanan Gill.

"'Noor' Sonakshi Sinha is ably supported by intense and convincing Kanan Gill, surprise package Purab Kohli and fully focused and believable," he further posted.

Shatrughan says he has given full marks to his daughter for her role in the film.

"Have rightly given full marks to Sonakshi Sinha for carrying this young, beautiful and most desirable film of the day, 'Noor' on her shoulders with her intelligent and intense handling of the role - making her a role model. God Bless," he said.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, "Noor" is based on Saba Imtiaz's novel "Karachi, You're Killing Me!". The film also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli.

Sonakshi has also been roped in for Abhay Chopra's remake of the 1969 murder mystery "Ittefaq" opposite Sidharth Malhotra.