She is wishing us well and taking care of us and is still around: Boney Kapoor on late wife Sridevi

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor dearly misses his late wife and actress Sridevi. The late actress, who is considered as India’s first female superstar, was born on 13 August 1963. The actress left a huge void last year when she died an untimely death. At the age of 55, the Chandni and English Vinglish actress passed away due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

After her sudden death, the producer has left no chance expressing his feelings for her. The entire Kapoor family was left in shock after the sudden demise of the star, have finally accepted fate but still miss the actress. Being a tough one on Boney Kapoor and girls Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the family reminisces the memories of the late actress on her 56th birthday. Boney Kapoor who loved his wife breaks in tears as he talks about her in a recent interview.

On the occasion of Sridevi’s birthday, Boney Kapoor opened up about the star in an interview with BehindWoods TV. The interview was shot at the Chennai Production office of Boney Kapoor. In the video, Boney Kapoor talks about his late wife and is in tears remembering her. He says, “She was a legend in her lifetime and she remains a legend after she has left us. She may have left for the world, but for me, for us, she is still around. She is wishing us well and taking care of us and is still around.” As the producer talks about his late wife, he chokes up.