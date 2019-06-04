News

Shekhar Kapur doesn't need cars to prove 'self esteem'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finds it silly to own a car in Mumbai and says he does not need them to prove his self esteem.

A Twitter user wrote to Kapur: "I derive a strange comfort to know to know that celebs like you still use a rickshaw."

To which the filmmaker replied: "I don't own a car. It's silly to own a car in Mumbai. It takes 600,000 litres to make an average size car. Shouldn't we use that water to grow food instead?"

A social media troll then questioned him about him not having a car and said that "Bollywood celebrities have 20 plus imported cars".

Kapur, who has made films like "Bandit Queen", "Masoom" and "Mr. India", replied: "I don't need to own 20 imported cars to prove my self esteem."

Another user asked him if he uses rickshaws.

Kapur said: "I don't own a car. So often will use ricks."

Kapur gained international recognition with "Bandit Queen", based on the infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was also screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.

In international cinema, his historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth, "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and two Academy Awards.

(Source: IANS)Â 

Tags > Shekhar Kapur, Bandit Queen, Masoom, Mr. India, Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, BAFTA Award, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar...

Popular stars attend Baba Siddique's Iftar Party
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
04 Jun 2019 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Being awarded as the 'Beauty Queen' in school made me choose acting as my career - Meera Deostahle
Being awarded as the 'Beauty Queen' in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Hrithik Roshan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

past seven days