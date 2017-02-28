Shekhar Suman tweets cryptic message on 'cocained actress'

Veteran actor Shekhar Suman, whose son Adhyayen was once dating actress Kangana Ranaut, has hit out -- in a cryptic tweet -- at a "cocained actress" who has "fallen flat on her face".

He didn't take any names but through a tweet sent out on Monday night, he commented: "One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her nonexistent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face and how. Guess this is poetic justice."

The actor's tweet came after the release of Kangana's latest film "Rangoon" -- a Vishal Bhardwaj directorial which hasn't elicited the response the team was hoping to get.

Adhyayan and Kangana had a bitter split, and just last year, Adhyayen had made explosive revelations about his ex girlfriend, saying he was "abused verbally and physically".

Shekhar's cryptic tweet received flak from Twitteratis, who felt his comment was a dig at Kangana, a National Award winner who has delivered impeccable performances in films like "Fashion", "Queen" and "Tanu Weds Manu".

In his defence, Shekhar tweeted: "I'm horrified at the paid lackeys and sycophants who have jumped in defence of a lumpen so-called star. Shame on you, you paid Twitteratis.

"I meant someone totally different but I guess guilty minds are forever conscious. Please don't jump to conclusions. I never named no one. No one is mocking no one. Just chill. The game begins now."

Adhyayan defended his father against trolls which followed his comments.

