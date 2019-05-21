Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens up on her struggles

MUMBAI:Shilpa Shetty Kundra has made a strong place for herself in the world of Bollywood. She has been a part of many successful films. She is also known for her dancing skills.

From Baazigar to the Big Brother, her journey in glamour world has been quite remarkable. She is an entrepreneur today and is happily married. She has also been part of reality TV shows.

However, the journey has been not so easy one. She too had to face her share of struggles. The actress recently opened up on the ups and downs she has faced in the entertainment industry.

She recently wrote on Instagram, “I was all of 17 when I entered the industry, I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life completely. With all the success came as much scrutiny and criticism I wasn’t ready for any of it.

I didn’t know how to speak Hindi at all, I used to shudder at the thought of being in front of the camera. I reached a point in my career where after a few films my career hit a lull. No matter how hard I tried it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment and ignored the next

I remember there were a couple of producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe was not in my favour at all, but I had to keep trying no matter how much I was being pushed down.

It was at that time that I decided to reinvent, and entered Big Brother. It was a chance to do something different, have a unique experience. But it ended up leaving such a huge impact on my life! I was publicly bullied and discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy I was all by myself in that house!

But something kept me going I guess it was the thought that I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people around me kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud.’ That’s when I knew that all of that struggle and persistence was worth it. I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism in their lives.

My life has been filled with ups and downs. I went from being the shy girl next door to someone who was front and center on the silver screen. There have been some terribly tough times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. But I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife and a mother. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”