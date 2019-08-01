Shilpa Shetty set to make a comeback after 13 years with 'Nikamma'!

MUMBAI: The glamorous diva Shilpa Shetty is all set to sizzle on the silver screen, with a pivotal role in Sabbir Khan's much awaited action entertainer 'Nikamma', starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.



The entire team is ecstatic to have her back on the sets, and while it is still too early to describe her role in detail, a source within the team reveals that this is one of the most intriguing characters she has played in her career.



Shilpa spoke to us on wanting to be back to the hustle and bustle of a film set, "It feels great , I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before ... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar! “



Director Sabbir Khan says, “Shilpa is a much loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It’s a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her.”



NIKAMMA is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020!