News

Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe moment goes viral

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty-Kundra's Marilyn Monroe moment happened two days ago, but the video went viral only on Thursday, two days after it was posted.

The slo-mo video, which Shilpa posted on Tuesday, shows Shilpa posing in an orange dress with a long slit. Suddenly the wind blows her dress upwards, like Marilyn Monroe's famous scene from "The Seven Year Itch".

"My ‘Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a ‘breeze' Please watch till the end... Throwback, bloopers, fun times, vacation, cruising, slomo, laughs, epic," she captioned the clip.

Shilpa made her acting debut in the 1993 thriller "Baazigar". She was later seen in movies like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Jaanwar", "Dhadkan", "Dus", "Life in a... Metro" and "Phir Milenge" among many others.

She became a global figure after winning the 2007 edition of the British reality television series "Celebrity Big Brother 5", following an international racism controversy.

Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra since 2009, with whom she has a son named Viaan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Marilyn Monroe, Shilpa Shetty, Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Dus, Life In A... Metro, Phir Milenge,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman's 'Kick...
  • Sonakshi Sinha[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sonakshi Sinha loves...
  • John Abraham[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    John Abraham is a...
  • Vijay Sethupathi[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vijay Sethupathi's...
  • Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora sashay on ramp at ICW 2019[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kriti Sanon, Malaika...
  • Judgementall Hai Kya[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Judgementall Hai Kya...

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Wedding sequence in Yeh Ristha Kya...

In pics: Wedding sequence in Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days