Shireen Mirza to play 'Lady Singham'

MUMBAI: excited about her next Bollywood movie wherein she is playing the role of 'Lady Singham'.

The actress said, "I'm excited about my next Bollywood movie, Love Training. I shot for the movie two years back and had been eagerly waiting for it to release. I'm playing one of the lead roles in it. My character, an inspector, can be called 'Lady Singham' which I think suits me the best.”

(Also Read: Working on the script for 'a lady Singham': Rohit Shetty)

“Rajpal Yadav is opposite me. He will be playing a beggar who falls in love with me in the movie. I got to learn so much from him. He is such a brilliant actor. The film also stars Shakti Kapoor. He is a very cute, funny and gentleman who is always cracking jokes and increasing the entertainment level during shoots," she added.

>Shireen is known for television shows like Dhhai Kilo Prem, Gutur Gu and Savdhaan India and has also been part of Bollywood movies like Vartamaan and Main Nahin Anna.

She says, "TV has its own perks and joys. It is like a family now. I have started my career from it so it will always be my first baby. Whereas movies are something I or any actor looks forward to doing any day. I want to enjoy both the screens."

Love Training will release on 21 September.

