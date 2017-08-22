The shooting for director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy-actioner "Golmaal Again" has been completed.

Actor Arshad Warsi on Monday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with actor Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor from the film's set.

"And it's a wrap... Fourth time around and the ride keeps getting crazier and crazier," Arshad captioned the image.

"Golmaal Again" is the fourth installment from Shetty's popular "Golmaal" franchise. The first installment "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" released in 2006.

The previous three instalments featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others.

"Golmaal Again" also stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali.

