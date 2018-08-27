News

Short films can work parallel to feature films – Shabana Azmi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2018 09:00 PM

Shabana Azmi will be seen adorning a Parsi character after almost three decades, in the short film Aunty ji. Directed by Adeeb Rais, this is Shabanaji’s first short film after almost a decade. She also featured in Waterborne around 13 years ago which was a short film made to be released on google.

Talking about her take on short films, Shabanaji says, “Its never short films v/s Feature films. Short films are a parallel medium to put forward your stories out there in a short time frame and that’s quite a challenge. But at the same time, it’s a great medium to present different stories to the audience”.

Aunty ji is a slice of life short film that revolves around the story of a day in her life. Shabanaji is playing the character of Parsi widow Parvin, 60, trying to cope up with life. Her look in the film is quite different than her usual self. There was a Parsi lady on the sets, and Shabana ji modelled her on herself effortlessly. She shopped for her entire look personally to ace the Parsi look. She has earlier played a Parsi character in Pestonjee, which had released in 1988.

Director Adeeb Rais is looking forward to the release and see how the audience will react to Aunty Ji. He has earlier directed Main aur Mr Right (Feature Film), Lovey Dovey & Kuch Spice to make it Meetha (Short Films).

Aunty Ji is a 20-minute Short Film and will release on 29 August on YouTube.

