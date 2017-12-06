Hot Downloads

Shraddha, Rajkummar get together for horror comedy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2017 11:13 AM
06 Dec 2017 11:13 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space for an upcoming horror-comedy project.

Shraddha on Wednesday tweeted: "Very excited to share that I'll be working with one of my favourite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy," Shraddha tweeted.

The yet untitled film, to be backed by Maddock Films, is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like "Shor in the City", "Go Goa Gone", "Happy Ending" and "A Gentleman".

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

(Source: IANS)

