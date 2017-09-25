Actress Shweta Tripathi of "Masaan" fame has joined the cast of web series, "Made In Heaven", co-produced by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Its shooting is currently underway here.

The 10-episode series will focus on the competition between a traditional wedding firm and a wedding company, which is set on modern values. The actress will be seen as a bride-to-be.

Shweta said in a statement: "What attracted me to the project was the team. The length of the role doesn't worry me, the quality does. And here, I am in super safe hands. I've been with them for the past week. The cast and crew is simply fabulous."

The actress will then move to Benaras where she will begin shooting for her next project.

She will also attend the Busan International Film Festival where her film "Zoo" will have its world premiere in October.

(Source: IANS)



