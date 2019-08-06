Siddhant Chaturvedi’s female fans alter their tinder bios

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after delivering a stellar performance in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. He played the character of a street rapper named M.C. Sher in the film. His performance garnered praises not just from fans but also critics.



The actor gained popularity not just for his work in the film, but also for his charming persona. More so, the whole world has gone gaga over the charisma that has made the women all crazy after Siddhant! In fact, now his female fans are changing their Tinder Bios and writing that they all aspire to be with a man who resembles MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.



Take a look at his crazy female fans bios on Tinder profiles here:



Siddhant made his first appearance in the web-series Inside Edge in 2017 and then stepped into Bollywood with the critically acclaimed Gully Boy this year.