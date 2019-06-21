Siddhant Chaturvedi signed on the dotted line by YRF for their next

MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after delivering a stellar performance in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. As MC Sher, the actor was a breakout star that the industry welcomed in 2019. Now the actor has been offered a lot of movies.

Farhan and Ritesh, who launched him in Bollywood, have decided to produce a spin-off of his character from the Zoya Akhtar directorial. We hear that Siddhant has also been signed on by YRF for a biggie.

As per media reports, Siddhant has been seen visiting YRF for quite some time. Reports further stated that he has now signed a film with the banner. Aditya Chopra feels he's got immense potential and has offered him a plump project.

For those in the know, the actor officially came on board just two days back. "It's a romcom which YRF is producing and they want to present a different side to Siddhant. The team was working on all the modalities and the actor has just signed his contract. Now it's up to Adi and YRF when they want to make it official.”