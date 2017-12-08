Siddharth Gupta to star in a love triangle with Diana and Humayoon Khan

Siddharth Gupta recently created a stir in the industry when he went all bold in Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 3.0. Along with that, these days he is rooting for his brother Vikas Gupta who is locked inside the Bigg Boss house, which is keeping him buzzing in the media. Apart from these the actor is busy with his next project. Siddharth Gupta, who made his big Hindi-film debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi has bagged a juicy Hindi flick.

The guy with the green eyes is all set to star in a love triangle. The film is titled Barsaat Mein Humse Mile Tum. It features TV actress, Diana Khan who made her Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol in Ghayal Once Again. The pretty yet hot Diana will be playing the female lead of the movie. According to the information, the romantic drama will be a love triangle. Hot Afghanistani-Canadian actor Humayoon Shams Khan who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film, he will be playing the third fiddle. Humayoon will be playing Siddharth’s friend in the narrative.

The film is all about never ending love sagas. The basic storyline is that Siddharth’s character will be in love with Diana’s character who is already in love with Humayoon’s.

The shooting for the movie has already begun. The cast and crew have completed their first schedule in Manali. Soon the team will be heading for the second schedule by the month of December- January. Only the songs and few rushes of the film are yet to be shot.

The upcoming venture is produced by Shadab Shaikh. It is helmed by Asif Khan who will be donning the hat of director for the first time. Khan has earlier produced Salman Khan starrer God Tussi Great Ho. Keeping the concept of the motion picture in mind, the makers are planning to release it in the rainy season by the month of June-July.

Humayoon confirmed his involvement however didn't indulge much information. On the other hand the pretty Diana, who was seen in Sony TV's Humsafars, commented, "I just want to say that Barsat is a pure romantic movie and a change for the youth. I'm blessed to have such an amazing team and an amazing project to be in. 2018 will be the time to shine." We coudlnt reach out Siddharth for his quotes.

With such hot faces being a part of the film, the anticipation will be high for the film.