Siddharth QUITS social media with a CRYPTIC TWEET; Tweeple showers concern

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra‘s professional has always been a topic of discussion. Be it for his failing movies or his association with Karan Johar. His alleged breakup and patch up with Alia Bhatt have hit the headlines in recent times. It was being reported that Alia Bhatt – Sidharth Malhotra’s romance had reached a dead end. However, the two slammed the reports by making a public appearance together at this year’s Diwali bash.

Wondering why are we talking about the same? Well, shockingly, Sidharth just tweeted, ”sorry iam done !” That’s not all; he has also removed his twitter ‘display picture’ and has updated his bio as, ”Off”. He has also placed a completely black header and profile photo.

sorry iam done ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 14, 2017

Well, is Alia Bhatt the reason why Sidharth has gone off twitter? Did the ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actor had any kind of argument with the actress that made him take this step? What can be the reason?

There are also possibilities that the actor is building up his character for the upcoming crime drama ‘Aiyaary’. The film that also stars Manoj Bajpayee will see Sidharth playing a very unique and never seen character. Aiyyary is about a young major and his colonel. Sid plays the major while Manoj plays his colonel. The film is not all about the happy times and looks like this is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra is isolating himself from everyone.

While we wait to know what can be the real reason behind this tweet, fans can’t keep calm. Twitterati have panicked already and wanting to know what has made Sid tweet such.

