National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shares screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming movie "Aiyaary", says working with the young actor is "great".

"Sidharth is a great guy to work with and a great guy to know. We kind of developed some kind of fantastic bond while working for 'Aiyaary'," Manoj told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Talking about the film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, Manoj described it as a "great script".

"It is one of the best scripts I have been a part of. It's a story based on true events. It's about military intelligence and the people working for it," he added.

The film, set in Delhi, London and Kashmir, revolves around two strong-minded Army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. It is a real-life story based on the relationship between a mentor and a protege.

Manoj, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Rukh", says he is privileged to be a part of "Aiyaari".

"I am really privileged to get 'Aiyaari' and the role I have got to play in the film. It is one-of-a-kind," he added.

Presented by Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen), the project is produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Motion Picture Capital.

The film, which also features actress Rakul Preet Singh, was due to release on January 26, 2018, but will now hit the screens on February 9, 2018.

(Source: IANS)