News

Sidharth looks forward to playing martyr Vikram Batra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: As India celebrates 20 years of Kargil victory on Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra remembered Captain Vikram Batra, saying he wants to make the martyr's family happy by doing full justice to his role in the biopic "Shershaah".

Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Because of his bravery, Batra was referred to as ‘Sher Shah' (Lion King).

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Also, the Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.

For Sidharth, it is not easy to step into the shoes of Vikram Batra because he feels there is a "huge responsibilty" on his shoulders.

"More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother -- they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don't let them down. Apart from the business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr. Batra's glory and eventually makes his family happy", Sidharth told IANS.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kargil victory, Sidharth Malhotra, Captain Vikram Batra, Karan Johar, Dharma Productions, Param Vir Chakra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their experience while shooting
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi Singh's weight loss journey
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days