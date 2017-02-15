Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

inspirations
Shah Rukh Khan
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

Recent Video
14 Feb 2017 07:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#Valentine Special with Ichha and Babbal
#Valentine Special with Ichha and Babbal | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sidharth Malhotra proposes to Priyanka Chopra on Valentine's Day

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 11:21 AM
15 Feb 2017 11:21 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Hundreds of boys and men in India must have dreamt of proposing to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who will soon make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Sidharth Malhotra, has achieved the feat - he proposed to Priyanka Chopra with a diamond ring at an open terrace restaurant on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. Only, it was a for a promotional video.

Priyanka posted a short video, promoting designer Nirav Modi’s jewellery collection, on her Facebook and Instagram accounts and wrote, “To all the future husbands, here are some proposal goals. Introducing ‘Say yes forever’ by Nirav Modi Jewels with Sidharth Malhotra.”

The ad shows Sidharth waiting for Priyanka to turn up to the restaurant while he prepares to make a romantic proposal. When Priyanka enters she expresses her disappointment in people for taking her for granted and tells Sidharth that now she won’t say yes to people but instead go with the word ‘no’ for the month.

Meanwhile Sidharth silently gestures to the people who were waiting for the moment behind them, to cut it out while Priyanka is expressing her anger.

In that moment when Priyanka realises that he is hiding something in his pocket, it slowly dawns on her that he was about to propose.

The video ends with Sidharth proposing and Priyanka slipping in a diamond ring, hugging the actor’s character.

The duo has featured together in an ad for the first time.

Tags > Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Nirav Modi, Baywatch, Valentine’s Day,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top