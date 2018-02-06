Home > Movie News > Movie News
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Aiyaary' yet to get Censor Board clearance

Mumbai: Only a week away from its release, the makers of "Aiyaary" -- starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee -- are yet to receive clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Defence Ministry recently reviewed the film last week and the makers of the film are yet to receive the clearance, informed sources said on Monday.

According to the makers, post the screening of "Aiyaary", the Defence Ministry has suggested multiple changes in the film to the revising committee.

The trailer of the film, when released, revealed that the movie was set against the army backdrop.

"Aiyaary" is touted to be an espionage thriller, backed by a crisp and intriguing storyline.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film falls next in line with the renowned filmmakers celebrated works like "A Wednesday", "Baby", "Special 26" and "M.S.Dhoni: An Untold Story".

"Aiyaary" also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra in pivotal roles. 

Though the film was slated to release on February 9, until the clearance of CBFC certification, the makers will not be able to release the film.

