Simmba first look: Ranveer's reminds us of Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty's next

Rohit Shetty's entertainment factor coupled with actor Ranveer Singh's energy and enthusiasm lend a roaring charm to the first look of Simmba, their first movie together.



Presented by Karan Johar, the movie has been locked for release on December 28 next year, it was announced on Thursday.



Karan shared the first poster of the Reliance Entertainment film to make the announcement.



Ranveer, dressed as a quirky policeman, sports a pair of tinted sunglasses and a hook style moustache, looks every bit the entertainer he is. The poster reveals that he will play Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba.



"28 December, 2018! Rohit Shetty will be back! Ranveer Singh as Simmba," Karan captioned the image.



This will be the first time that Karan, Ranveer and Rohit are collaborating for a film.



Other details about the upcoming venture are still under wraps.