'Simmba' singer to unveil non-film song soon

MUMBAI: Singer Dev Negi, who is enjoying the success of the song "Aala re aala" from the film "Simmba", will be releasing a single titled "Psycho" next week.

It will be released by Indie Music Label on January 7.

The dance number has been written and sung by Dev. Its video was shot in Dubai and directed by Jasmeen Oza. It features Dev and actor Vikas Manaktala.

"I'm really excited about 'Psycho'. The feel and look of the song is very easy and fun. I am sure listeners will love it," Dev said in a statement.

Dev is known for singing songs for Bollywood films like "Judwaa 2", "Tubelight", "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" and "Kick".