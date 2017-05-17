'Simran' writer Apurva Asrani slams Kangana for 'lying'

Upcoming Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Simran’ screenplay writer Apurva Asrani has taken major offence as he had to unwillingly share credits with Kangana for writing the screenplay and dialogues.

The ‘Simran’ poster credits Kangana as the additional story and dialogue writer while Apurva gets credits after her.

The new poster with such credits infuriated him highly as he instantly took to Facebook to tell his fellow fraternity and everyone else.

In a long Facebook post he wrote:

It wasn’t the credit order that bothered Apurva, he mentioned, “Ms Ranaut has been claiming in several interviews that Hansal Mehta, the director of Simran, approached her with just a one line screenplay of the film. She says that they story was dark & gritty thriller at that stage and that she herself developed it into a light, fun film. This completely discredits me and my efforts, and I have to call out this lie at the cost of so many of her fans turning against me (sic).”

He went on to say, “It was only the day after I finished the first cut of the film that Hansal called me to meet. He informed me nervously that Kangana is turning director and therefore has demanded a co writer credit (sic).”

He finally ended the post asking director Handal Mehta to take a firm stance by either rejecting his claim or supporting it.

Simran’s tentative release date is 15 September. Watch the teaser below:

