Hot Downloads

Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
03 Jan 2018 07:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maybe Hina and I would have been good friends, says Kishwer
Maybe Hina and I would have been good friends,... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Free Flyer

Free Flyer!!!

more pics Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Singer arrested for sexual harassment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jan 2018 01:27 PM
03 Jan 2018 01:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Popular Telugu singer Ghazal Srinivas was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual harassment and a court later sent him to judicial custody till January 12.

The singer, whose real name is Kesiraju Srinivas, was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. His bail petition will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Srinivas was taken into custody on charges of sexually harassing a woman, working as jockey for a web radio 'Alayavani' (voice of temples) run by Save Temple Organisation. He is the brand ambassador of the save temples movement.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the singer in Panjagutta police station in the city.

The woman complained that Srinivas, who is popular for singing ghazals in Telugu, was harassing her for the last few months, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

She alleged that the singer made her do his body massage. She also provided video recording and other evidence to the police.

Denying the allegation, Srinivas said he always treated the woman like his daughter. Stating that he recently met with an accident and a physiotherapist used to visit him for the massage, he said that one day when he did not turn up, the woman offered to do the massage.

The 51-year-old holds the Guinness World Record for singing in most languages (76) at one concert.

(Source: IANS) 

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > singer, arrested, sexual harassment, Ghazal Srinivas, Chanchalguda Central Jail, Kesiraju Srinivas,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top