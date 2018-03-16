Home > Movie News > Movie News
Singer Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

16 Mar 2018

Mumbai: A court in Patiala convicted Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi for a 15-year-old human trafficking case today. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

The police had registered a case against Daler and others after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.

A complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money.

The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler was subsequently arrested and released on bail after a few days.

(Source: IANS) 

