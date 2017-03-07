Singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya died in car accident

Eminent folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya of Dohar (Bengali folk band) is no more.

He died in a car accident today morning (7 March).

The singer was on his way to Bardhaman to perform at a college. The accident took place at Gurap.

Kalika Prasad, who had sung for many Bengali films, for the first time had played the role of a music director for Kaushik Ganguly's upcoming film Bisarjan.

He was also known for being an Honorary Lecturer.

Saddened by his sudden demise, people from the world of politics, music and cinema have taken to twitter to mourn his death.

Shocked at the tragic demise of Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee of Dohar . His passing is a big loss to Bengali music 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 7, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear that Kalikaprasad Bhattacharjee/Kalika da passed away in a road accident. I mourn with his friends and family pic.twitter.com/aVlfFrizqI — Shubha Mudgal (@smudgal) March 7, 2017