Sonakshi amazes again with her spontaneous craft: Shatrughan Sinha

: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised his daughter actress Sonakshi Sinha's performance in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and says after Akira and Lootera she has impressed yet again with her spontaneous craft."Watched our Sonakshi Sinha's film, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, at the iconic Chanakya, New Delhi. A worthy daughter of worthy parents Poonam Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha."After remarkable and outstanding performances in Lootera and Akira, she amazes us yet again with her spontaneous craft and comic timings. Kudos," Shatrughan tweeted.

The 72-year-old actor also praised Jimmy Sheirgill, Piyush Mishra, Jassi Gill, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal for their contributions to the film."Wish that the second half was a little shorter. Nonetheless the film is a happy, happy, happy, healthy, family film. God Bless!" he added.Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a sequel to the hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.