Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are ‘Twinning and Winning’!

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are truly having a blast on their much-talked about Da-Bangg tour.

As they were in Delhi recently for the same, Sonakshi managed to amuse all of her and the King Khan fans with a quirky picture on Instagram. The picture had Salman and her twinning and she captioned it as: He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it who wore it better?!?!? Ahahahahahahahahaha @beingsalmankhan #fashionfaceoff #twinning #dabanggduo #chulbulandrajjo

Sonakshi looked exquisite robed in a grey side-slit dress with a strap around her waist. We guess Salman found some humour in the chic cultism and went on to twin her by posing in a bathrobe with Sonakshi.

Take a look at the post below –

The picture is definitely a visual delight! Whatsay?

As for Sonakshi’s question, who wore it better – Sonakshi or Salman? Hit the comment box below...