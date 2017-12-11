Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Bollywood celebs rocked the red carpet of Lux...

Lux Golden Awards 2017
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
09 Dec 2017 07:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikrant says, CONTENT is what drives him towards choosing work
Vikrant says, CONTENT is what drives him towards... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are ‘Twinning and Winning’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 11:55 AM
11 Dec 2017 11:55 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan are truly having a blast on their much-talked about Da-Bangg tour.

As they were in Delhi recently for the same, Sonakshi managed to amuse all of her and the King Khan fans with a quirky picture on Instagram. The picture had Salman and her twinning and she captioned it as: He loved my outfit so much he tried to copy it who wore it better?!?!? Ahahahahahahahahaha @beingsalmankhan #fashionfaceoff #twinning #dabanggduo #chulbulandrajjo

Sonakshi looked exquisite robed in a grey side-slit dress with a strap around her waist. We guess Salman found some humour in the chic cultism and went on to twin her by posing in a bathrobe with Sonakshi.

Take a look at the post below –

The picture is definitely a visual delight! Whatsay?

As for Sonakshi’s question, who wore it better – Sonakshi or Salman? Hit the comment box below...

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Da-Bangg, @beingsalmankhan #fashionfaceoff #twinning #dabanggduo #chulbulandrajjo,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top