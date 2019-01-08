News

Is Sonakshi Sinha dating this debutant?

MUMBAI: Love is in the air for Sonakshi Sinha and 2019 seems to be a great year for all the new lovebirds. With the news of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday being the new hot couple on the block, here comes another.

As per media reports, the Dabangg girl is no more single and happily committed. In fact, she's dating debutant Zaheer Iqbal, the one who's all set to venture into Bollywood this year.

There is no confirmation from both the sides but we hope that this news is true. Zaheer Iqbal is Salman Khan's protégé and the actor is backing his debut movie. The newcomer will be seen opposite Pranutan Bahl (Mohnish Behl's daughter) in the film titled Notebook. He's a handsome hunk, and when the two met they just hit it off together.

While we haven't spotted them together yet, the actress accompanied Zaheer at Salman Khan's birthday bash last month.

