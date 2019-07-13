News

Sonakshi Sinha dismisses alleged fraud charges

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 05:30 PM

MUMBAI:  Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Friday tweeted her reaction to fraud allegations levelled against her by a Delhi-based event organiser, after an Uttar Pradesh police team visited her Mumbai residence to record her statement in the case.

"An event organiser who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an uscrupulous man," the actress tweeted. 

On Thursday, a team of officials from Uttar Pradesh Police visited Sonakshi's residence, Ramayana, to record her statement. 

The complainant has alleged that Sonakshi failed to turn up for a performance she had been signed up for. Reportedly, she had received Rs 32 lakh as booking amount for the show.

Sonakshi, however was not at home on Thursday when the group of officials from UP Police, with the assistance of policemen from Juhu police station, arrived at her residence.

The police team will visit her again on Friday.

Sonakshi was last seen in the multistarrer flop, "Kalank", and will soon be seen in projects such as "Khandaani Shafakhana", "Mission Mangal" and "Dabangg 3".

Source: IANS

Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, fraud charges, Uttar Pradesh police, Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jul 2019 02:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jason Shah busts top 5 myths about him
Jason Shah busts top 5 myths about him | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

past seven days