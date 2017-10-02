Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been roped in for the sequel of "Happy Bhag Jayegi", and she says she is excited to start the journey.



The sequel is titled "Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns".



"It's one big Happy family! Can't wait to kick start this journey...Aanand L Rai, Mudassar, Diana Penty #happybhaagjayegireturns," Sonakshi tweeted on Sunday.



Mudassar Aziz, who directed the first part, is proud of the union.



"So yes Sonakshi is my Happy 2! And I am very proud to bring her to you! Kill it Sona (sic)," he posted.



"Happy Bhag Jayegi", featuring Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol, was released on August 18 last year. The romantic comedy narrated the story of a girl named Happy, who runs away from her wedding and reaches Pakistan by mistake.



Diana, who played the lead role in part one, also took to Twitter to share her excitement. She posted: "Happy days are here again."