Sonakshi Sinha: Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2018 12:26 PM

Mumbai: Ace designer Manish Malhotra says actress Sonam Kapoor is very talented and should take up more films.

The designer talked about Sonam when he became part of TV show "BFFs with Vogue". He was accompanied with actress Sonakshi Sinha, according a statement from channel Colors Infinity.

As host Neha Dhupia asked the fashion designer about his views on Bollywood's fashion diva Sonam, Malhotra said: "I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films."

But Sonakshi had a different view for Sonam.

What do you think about Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor?

"Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary."

On the work front, Sonam is seen in "Pad Man" -- a film highlighting awareness on menstrual hygiene. The movie, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, released on Friday. 

