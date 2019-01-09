Sonam and Anand are giving couple goals, Seems like Aishwarya is still angry with Emraan, Alia on boyfriend Ranbir, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all the ardent Bollywood fans. Read on.

Alia Bhatt on boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Gully Boy trailer is out and there is a scene in the trailer where Alia Bhatt’s character tells Ranveer Singh’s character that she will hit anyone who tries to make a move on her boyfriend. After watching the trailer, when media asked Alia if she will do the same if someone hits on her real life boyfriend, she gave an amusing reply.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is everyone’s favourite

Ranveer Singh's film Simmba has been doing excellent business at the box office since the day it released. It has managed to make Rs 202.83 crore in just 12 days. That's an incredible feat. In fact, the numbers have refused to slow down.

2018 was a momentous year for Ranveer Singh, professionally... The year began with #Padmaavat [crossed ₹ 300 cr] and concluded with #Simmba [crossed ₹ 200 cr, still running]... Like they say, ऊपर वाला जब देता है तो छप्पर फाड़ के देता है... Two solid BLOCKBUSTERS in one year! pic.twitter.com/BYNmw5Hpzd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

Vicky Kaushal is seen in a different avatar this time

Vicky Kaushal had a fabulous 2018. The actor got everyone talking with his portrayal in Sanju and then left everyone asking for more with his act in Manmarziyaan. Now, the actor returns in a different avatar. Vicky plays an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Attack. The film is based on the surgical strike of 2016. The actor takes on the big screen with Yami Gautam.

Rakesh Roshan will be fine soon: Rajesh Roshan

Yesterday morning, Hrithik Roshan informed the nation about the sad news of his father and veteran actor-director, Rakesh Roshan's diagnosis with cancer with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat, leaving everyone worried. Newly, Rakesh Roshan’s brother Rajesh Roshan informed media that the filmmaker is indeed recovering well.

Seems like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still angry with Emraan Hashmi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is surely the queen of our hearts. In a recent interview with media, she was asked about the worst comment she has heard about herself.

She answered, “Fake and Plastic.”

Well, do you remember who had referred Ash as plastic?

It was Emraan Hashmi. During the Season 4 of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, Hashmi had called Ash 'plastic'.

It soon grabbed all the headlines. It seems like the actress is still miffed with him for the same.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are giving couple goals!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was one of the most talked about affairs of 2018. They looked simply perfect together at their special occasion. The two are maturely handling their long-distance marriage and giving us major relationship goals.

Here are some of pictures of the couple shared by the actress: