Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are all smiles at the airport; check out their stylish looks

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses, is a fashion diva. The actress, known for films like Sanju, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan, turns heads every time she steps out.

The actress never gets her looks wrong. Even her airport looks are spot on and Sonam manages to slay in casuals as well. This morning, Sonam made her way back to Mumbai with hubby Anand Ahuja. The couple surely is among the most adorable duos and their photos together often go viral on the internet. Today, Sonam and Anand came back to Mumbai from London. After spending time together in London, the couple is back in the city. Sonam and Anand walked out from the airport holding each other’s hands. The duo was all smiles for the paparazzi who captured them in the frame.

In the pictures, Sonam can be seen donning a black and white polka dotted dress with white sneakers and a black shrug. On the other hand, Anand can be seen sporting a casual look in a white tee and black lowers with sneakers.

Check out their photos right here: