Sonam Kapoor gives a befitting reply to trolls

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is known for films like Sanju, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan, has given a befitting reply to trolls who criticised her for admitting she wasn’t aware of the true situation in Kashmir post Article 370 being revoked. 

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sonam expressed her view on the situation in Kashmir. She said, "It’s heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now and I’m very patriotic. So I think for me now it’s better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too shall pass.” She also admitted that she wasn’t aware of the true situation in the valley and that she can only give an opinion once she has complete information. “I believe in having a peaceful discourse and understanding what’s going on. So when I have the complete information is when I think I can give an opinion.” This statement of hers didn’t go down well with her detractors and Sonam took to her social media handle to give them a piece of her mind. She wrote, “Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn’t a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job.” 

